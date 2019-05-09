Gujarat HSC Class 12th science, GUJCET 2019 results declared today: Live updates
The final results for Gujarat GUJCET 2019 and HSC Class 12th examination, science stream, have been announced today at GSEV website.
Gujarat Secondary Board of Education (GSEB) has declared the HSC Class 12th science stream results along with GUJCET 2019 results today on its website - gseb.org. The results were expected to be declared today on May 9th at 8 am and 10 am respectively. But the board has gone ahead and declared results for both exams at once. Candidates who appeared for the science stream Class 12th exam in Gujarat can check their final scores by using their six-digit seat number on the GSEB site.
Live updates
Results declared
8.35 am: GSEB has simultaneously also declared the results for Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2019 on its website. Candidates who appeared for the GUJCET 2019 can check their scores from gseb.org.
8.23 am: The HSC Class 12th science stream results have been declared and candidates can check the results from GSEB website which automatically redirects to a results page. Choose your group and enter the six-digit seat number to check your results.
8.12 am: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release result booklet for Class 12 science exams today, Thursday, May 9th, at 9:30 am, FirstPost reported.
Gujarat HSC exam results 2019
8.04 am: This year in 2019 around 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the GSEB HSC science stream exam and the board exam was conducted from March 7th to March 16th, 2019.
8.02 am: In 2018, The Gujarat 12th science stream registered a pass percentage of 73% in the 2018 exam. Girls did better than boys with a pass percentage of 74.9% compared to boys who registered 73%.
7.55 am: In total, 6 lakh students appeared for the GSEB Class 12 examination held at more than 1,500 centres. Around 1.47 lakh students appeared from science stream. From Group A, 57, 511 candidates took the test while 89, 760 students appeared from Group B.