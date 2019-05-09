Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) initiated the application process for the HPTET June 2019 examination on May 7th, 2019. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the HPTET exam scheduled in June 2019 can apply at hpbose.org. The last day to apply for the same is May 27th, 2019.

HPBOSE will conduct the HPTET 2019 examination from June 16th to June 30th, 2019 for various subjects which include JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET. The detailed examination schedule is as follows:

HPTET 2019 exam schedule Name of Examination Date of Exam Timing JBT TET June 16th, 2019 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Shastri TET June 16th, 2019 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm TGT (Non-Medical) TET June 17th, 2019 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Language Teacher TET June 17th, 2019 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm TGT (Arts) TET June 23rd, 2019 10.00 am to 12,30 pm TGT (Medical) TET June 23rd, 2019 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm Punjabi TET June 30th, 2019 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Urdu TET June 30th, 2019 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm

HPBOSE organises HPTET examination to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to HP government. There is no upper age limit to appear for the HPTET and the certificate will be valid for 7 years after the date of issuance. The exam will be conducted at 71 centres throughout the state, details of which are available in the notification.

Howto apply for HPTET 2019 examination:

Visit the official HPBOSE website. Click on the TET (June 2019) tab on the home page. Download the prospectus from the page (direct link), go through it thoroughly, confirm your understanding before proceeding. Tick on terms and conditions and click on the ‘Register’ button. Go through the registration to get the log-in credentials. With the credentials, click on ‘Sign in’ button on the TET 2019 page and complete the application process. Once submitted, take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The candidates are highly advised to go through the prospectus before proceeding with the application process. The prospectus has details on the application process, syllabus, exam centre, eligibility, qualifications, exam pattern, important dates among others.