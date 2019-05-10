CG Board 2019 result declared: CGBSE 10th, 12th class results direct link: LIVE UPDATE
The class 12th students have secured a pass percentage of 78.4% and class 10th have managed 68.2% with girls outshining boys in both classes.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the 2019 10th and 12th board exam results today, May 10th, at around 1.10 pm. The result was expected to be declared at 1.00 pm.
The result can be accessed at CGBSE’s official website, cgbse.nic.in, but the website is down now. Examresults.net was first to provide the result and students can check their result on the website.
Here is the direct link to check the result for CG Board class 10th and class 12th at ExamResults.net.
Direct link to check the result at indiaresults.com is here for Class 10th and Class 12th.
CGBSE had conducted the 10th and 12th class board examination in the month of March in which more than 6.3 lakh students had appeared. In the class 12th exam, around 2.52 lakh students had appeared, whereas for the class 10th exam around 3.8 lakh students had appeared.
Howto access CG Board 10th, 12th result (once declared):
- Visit the CGBSE official website.
- Click on the link for 10th result or 12th result, whichever is relevant.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The result along with scores will be displayed.
Live updates
1.30 pm: Just like every year, girls have performed better than boys in both the classes.
1.28 pm: Yogendra Verma topped the 12th class merit list and Nisha Patel (93.3%) has topped the 10th class merit list, reports LiveHindustan.com. Twenty-two students have been placed in the 12th merit list this year.
1.27 pm: Class 12th pass percentage has witnessed a rise of around 1.4 percentage points, whereas the class 10th pass percentage remains somewhat same with just a 0.2 percentage point dip. In 2018 class 12th students had scored 77% and 10th class students had scored 68.4%.
1.23 pm: The pass percentage is available now. Chhattisgarh class 10th students have scored a pass percentage of 68.2% and class 12th have secured 78.43% this year.
01:12 pm: CG Board 12th and 10th class result links have appeared at the official website, cgbse.nic.in, with a tag ‘coming soon’, reports Indianexpress.com.
01:06 pm: Apart from regular exams, results for vocational exams will also be declared. The results will be coming out soon.
12:55 pm: The press conference is expected to be held at Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal premises, reports LiveHindustan.
12:53 pm: The result for Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th class board exam is expected to be declared any moment now. Most official websites are still down.
12:16 pm: The results are also expected to be available at indiaresults.com, results.cg.nic.in, and cgbse.nic.in. Most of the websites are down at the moment.
12:10 pm: LiveHindustan reports that 3.8 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th exam and 2.52 lakh have appeared for the class 12th exam from the state. So a total number of 6.32 lakh students are waiting for their results.
12.07 pm: Less than an hour’s time left for CGBSE to declare the CG Board results for class 10th and 12th.
11:17 am: Conflicting reports are being released regarding total number of students. Yesterday, Hindustan Times said that a total number of 6.5 lakh students have appeared for the exam. Indian Express today reports that more than 8 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year.
10.54 am: In 2018, 12th class students had scored a pass percentage of 77% and 10th class students had scored 68.4%. In both the classes, girls had performed better than boys, which is no longer a surprise.
10.53 am: Several reports initially had suggested that the result will be declared on May 8th but the day went by without any update. On May 9th, it was confirmed that the result will be coming out today.
10.52 am: In 2018, CGBSE had declared the result of both the classes together on May 9th and this year it is being declared on May 10th.
10.51 am: The result can be accessed at the CGBSE’s official websites, cgbse.nic.in and cgbse.net.
CGBSE board results 2019 date and timing:
10.49 am: CGBSE is expected to declare the 10th and 12th result anytime today. Most of the reports claimed that the result will be declared at around 1.00 pm.