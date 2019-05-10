Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) has released the Assam Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2019 result a while ago today, May 10th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can access their result and rank card at the official website, astu.ac.in or 43.240.64.221/astu_cee/.

Based on the rank card, the students will be able to select the colleges in which they can seek admissions for B.Tech courses. The Assam CEE exam is conducted for admissions to B.Tech courses offered by various institutions and colleges in the state.

Candidates can access their rank card at this direct link.

The ASTU is the body responsible for conducting the Assam JEE 2019 examination. The examination this year was conducted on April 28th, 2019 and now the result has been declared. The counselling schedule will be released in the near future. Candidates are advised to visit the ASTU official website frequently for updates.

How to check ASTU Assam CEE 2019 result: