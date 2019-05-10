Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the hall tickets for M. Arch CET and M.HMCT CET 2019 examination today, May 10th, 2019. All the candidates who have registered to appear for these two exams can check the official website to download the respective hall tickets at the CET Cell website.

MAH CET Cell is scheduled to organise the online entrance exam for both the courses on May 18th, 2019. M.Arch CET is conducted for admissions to Post Graduate Technical Courses in Architecture [ M. Arch] Admission 2019 - 2020 and M.HMCT CET is conducted for Admission to Post Graduate Technical Courses in Hotel Management & Catering Technology [ M. HMCT] Admission 2019 - 2020.

Candidates can download the hall ticket from these direct links for MAH M.Arch CET and M.HMCT CET.

Online registration for both the exams were held from February 10th to March 10th, 2019 and the results for both the exams are expected to be declared on May 30th, 2019.

How to download MAH M. Arch CET and M.HMCT CET 2019 hall ticket: