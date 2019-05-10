Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group II Services initial answer keys today, May 10th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the screening exam can download the answer keys from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

A notification released along with the answer keys stated that candidates can raise objection in the prescribed format and needs to be submitted before 5.00 pm on May 16th, 2019. The notification can be accessed in this direct link for candidates to refer.

Candidates can download the Group II Services answer keys in this direct link.

The answers for all the sections, i.e. – A - General Studies & Mental Ability (Q.Nos. 01-50), Section - B – Social and Cultural History of Andhra Pradesh and Indian Constitution (Q.Nos. 51-100) and Section - C – Planning and Economy (Q.Nos.. 101 – 150) is available in a single document.

APPSC conducted the 2018 Group II Service Recruitment Screening Exam on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. The Commission had informed that the exam registered an attendance of 77.9%. The exam was conducted at 727 centres throughout the state in a peaceful manner.

How to download APPSC Group II Services answer keys:

Visit the APPSC’s official website. Click on the link for the inital keys for APPSC Group II Services. A new page for answer keys will open where Group II Services answer keys can be downloaded.

The Commission had released the notification for the Group 2 Service General Recruitment on December 31, 2018 and the application process was conducted from January 10th to January 31st, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 446 vacancies of which 110 are carried forward from backlogs.