SCERT Odisha 2019 Entrance examination schedule has been released today, May 10th, at the official website. The SAMS Odisha will conduct the entrance examination for all the Teacher Training Courses offered in the state of Odisha from May 18th and it will go on until May 30th. The schedule of PH and PWD candidates have also been released.

SCERT 2019 Odisha exam schedule Course Name Test Date PWD/PH Candidates to be allocated B.Ed Science May 18th to May 22nd, 2019 May 19th (Only 3rd shift) B.Ed Arts May 20th to May 22nd, 2019 May 20th (Only 3rd shift) D.El.Ed (Odia) May 22nd to May 30th, 2019 May 22nd and May 24th (Only 3rd shift) D.El.Ed (Telugu) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) D.El.Ed (Urdu) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) D.El.Ed (Olchiki) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) B.P.Ed May 21st, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 21st, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) M.Ed May 21st, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 21st, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) B.H.Ed May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) M.Phil May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift)

The exam will be conducted batch-wise and shift-wise. The shift 1 will be conducted from 8.00 am to 9.30 am, shift 2 from 10.45 am to 12.15 pm, and shift 3 from 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The candidates are expected to report at least an hour before the exam start time and the gates will close 10 minutes before the start time.

Candidates can also access the exam schedule at the official website or click on this direct link to access it.

The website does not mention any information on when the admit card will be released. Once released, candidates can click on ‘Existing Student Login’ button on the home page and enter the necessary details to access the admit card.

A total number of 84 institutions will be conducting admissions through the SCERT examination and counselling platform and more than 1.7 lakh candidates have applied to participate in the SCERT 2019 entrance examination

The admissions for 2019-2021 batches for B.Ed, D.El.Ed. B.H.Ed, B.P.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (Education) courses will be done via this examination and counselling process. The application process of the Odisha SCERT began on April 1st and went on until April 30th, 2019.