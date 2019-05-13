Telangana SSC 2019: TS BSE to declare result at 11.30 am at results.cgg.gov.in; LIVE UPDATE
The result will also be available at bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com
Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will be declaring the SSC or 10th class result today at 11.30 am. The board had informed on Friday that the result will be released today. All the students who had appeared for the exam can access the result at results.cgg.gov.in. The website is already updated with an inactive link for the same. Apart from this website, the result is also expected to be available at manabadi.com and bse.telangana.gov.in.
Generally, the board declares the SSC result in the month of April itself. However, this time the result is coming out in the month of May most probably due to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections that were conducted in the state on April 11th. The board had conducted the 2019 SSC exam from March 16th to April 2nd, 2019.
How to check 2019 TS SSC result:
- Visit the TS results official website.
- Click on the link to check the SSC or 10th class result on the home page.
- Enter the Hall Ticket Number and click on ‘Get Results’.
- The result will be displayed on the screen with scores for all the subjects.
In 2018, the board had declared the result on April 27th, 2018 in which The students in 2018 had scored a pass percentage of 83%. Girls had scored a better pass percentage than boys in 2018.
Live updates
11:00 am: The result is expected to be declared in half an hour.
10:51 am: Indianexpress.com reports that the result will be presented in the form of grades and not marks. This is how GPA or Grade Point Average can be interpreted.
3 GPA means 0 to 34 marks
4 GPA means 35 to 40 marks
5 GPA means 41 to 50 marks
6 GPA means 51 to 60 marks
7 GPA means 61 to 70 marks
8 GPA means 71 to 80 marks
9 GPA means 81 to 90 marks
10 GPA means 91 to 100 marks
10:49 am: After the declaration of the result, the board will initiate the revaluation and retotalling process. Students who are not satisfied with the scores can apply for the same at bse.telangana.gov.in
10:17 am: The BSE Telangana had declared the SSC or 10th result in 2018 on April 23rd. The students had secured pass percentage of 83% in 2018.
9:35 am: TS Inter results for both the years were declared on April 18th in which the Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8%. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7%.
However, a lot of goof-ups in the evaluation and tabulation process were brought to attention later which might have led many students to have been inadvertently declared as failed. Thus, a reverified result is expected to be declared on May 15th for 1st and 2nd year intermediate exams
9.34 am: The Board had conducted the state’s SSC examination from March 16th to April 2nd. Traditionally, the result is declared in the month of April itself but this year it has been delayed.
9.31 am: The result will be declared today at Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad. Telangana Board of Secondary Education.
9.30 am: The result will be available at the state’s official results website, results.cgg.telangana.gov. Students need to click on the result link and enter the hall ticket number to access the result.
TS SSC 2019 results date and time:
9.29 am: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will be declaring the SSC result today. The result will be declared at 11.30 am.