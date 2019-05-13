11:00 am: The result is expected to be declared in half an hour.

10:51 am: Indianexpress.com reports that the result will be presented in the form of grades and not marks. This is how GPA or Grade Point Average can be interpreted.

3 GPA means 0 to 34 marks

4 GPA means 35 to 40 marks

5 GPA means 41 to 50 marks

6 GPA means 51 to 60 marks

7 GPA means 61 to 70 marks

8 GPA means 71 to 80 marks

9 GPA means 81 to 90 marks

10 GPA means 91 to 100 marks

10:49 am: After the declaration of the result, the board will initiate the revaluation and retotalling process. Students who are not satisfied with the scores can apply for the same at bse.telangana.gov.in

10:17 am: The BSE Telangana had declared the SSC or 10th result in 2018 on April 23rd. The students had secured pass percentage of 83% in 2018.

9:35 am: TS Inter results for both the years were declared on April 18th in which the Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8%. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7%.

However, a lot of goof-ups in the evaluation and tabulation process were brought to attention later which might have led many students to have been inadvertently declared as failed. Thus, a reverified result is expected to be declared on May 15th for 1st and 2nd year intermediate exams

How to check TS SSC 2019 result:

  1. Visit the TS results official website.
  2. Click on the link to check the SSC or 10th class result on the home page.
  3. Enter the Hall Ticket Number and click on ‘Get Results’.
  4. The result will be displayed on the screen with scores for all the subjects.

9.34 am: The Board had conducted the state’s SSC examination from March 16th to April 2nd. Traditionally, the result is declared in the month of April itself but this year it has been delayed.

9.31 am: The result will be declared today at Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad. Telangana Board of Secondary Education.

9.30 am: The result will be available at the state’s official results website, results.cgg.telangana.gov. Students need to click on the result link and enter the hall ticket number to access the result.

TS SSC 2019 results date and time:

9.29 am: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will be declaring the SSC result today. The result will be declared at 11.30 am.