West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development has released the admit card for the JEXPO and VOCLET 2019 entrance exam today, May 13th. Candidates who have registered to appear for the JEXPO and VOCLET 2019 exam can download the admit card from the official website, webscte.co.in.

WBSCTE is scheduled to conduct the JEXPO and VOCLET 2019 examination on May 30th, 2019. JEXPO and VOCLET exam is conducted for admissions to polytechnics and diploma in engineering courses provided by institutions in the stat of West Bengal. The JEXPO exam is conducted for students who have completed senior secondary class and VOCLET is conducted for students who have cleared the 12th class.

Candidates can download the admit card from this direct link.

Candidates should go the brochure for exam syllabus and pattern which is available in these direct links for JEXPO and VOCLET. The candidates are also advised to go through the instructions provided on the admit card carefully.

How to download JEXPO/VOCLET 2019 admit card: