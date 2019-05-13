Maharashtra state common entrance cell has released the admit card for MHA B.Ed-M.Ed entrance exam on its website - info.mahacet.org. The CET is scheduled to be conducted on May 22nd and candidates are advised to download the admit cards as early as possible. The last date to download the exam hall ticket is May 22.

As mentioned, the exam will be conducted on May 22nd and the final result announcement is tentatively expected on June 7th around 5 pm. The online application process for the MHA B.Ed-M.Ed entrance exam began from March 23rd and continued till April 24th. Candidates can now download their respective admit cards using the registration number and password.

Here is the direct link to download the MHA B.Ed-M.Ed admit card

How to download admit card for Maharashtra B.Ed-M.Ed CET 2019

Visit the official website of Maharashtra state common entrance cell - info.mahacet.org Click on the CET tab followed by the link for Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed 2019 CET You will be directed to a new page, at the end of the page there is a link for downloading the exam hall ticket Alternatively here is the direct link to admit card page Enter relevant details and login to download the hall ticket Take a print of the hall ticket for future use

The MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed. CET is conducted for admission to the three-year integrated course. Notably, this Integrated programme saves one valuable year for the Candidate. In Non Integrated programme candidate spends two years for completing Graduation in Education- B.Ed. and Two Years for completing Post Graduate Degree in Education M.Ed. Here is the information brochure PDF for the course for your reference.