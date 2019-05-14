AP Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is all set to declare the 2019 10th class or SSC result today, May 14th, in a few hours. The result is expected to be declared between 11.00 am to 12.00 noon and can be accessed at the BSEAP’s official website, bseap.org. The result can also be accessed at manabadi.com.

The year the SSC result from the state had to be delayed due to the board officials being tied with election duties. The Lok Sabha and Assembly election voting was conducted in the state on April 11th, 2019.

Around 6.21 lakh students have appeared in the 10th class exam from the state this year and the examination was conducted in the month of March and April 2019. The Telangana state had declared the SSC result yesterday and now the Andhra Pradesh will declare it today.

In 2018, the board had declared the SSC result on April 29th, 2018. The board announced that 94.48% of the students who took the AP SSC exam have cleared. The pass percentage for girls is 94.55% while for boys it is 94.41%.

How to check BSEAP 10th class result: