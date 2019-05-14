AP SSC 2019 result announcement expected from 11 am to 12 pm today: Live updates
Andhra Pradesh SSC 2019, Class 10th exam results will be announced today at BSEAP and Manabadi websites. In 2018, the pass percentage was 94.48 percent.
Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has finally confirmed that the result for 2019, 10th class or SSC exam will be declared today on May 14th. The result declaration could happen anytime between 11.00 am to 12.00 noon. Thus, candidates are advised to keep a tab on BSEAP site - home.bseap.org.
Live updates
8.10 am: Apart from the BSEAP’s official website, bseap.org. The result can also be accessed at manabadi.com.
How to check AP SSC 2019 results
- Visit the BSEAP’s official website.
- Click on the link for 10th class result on the home page.
- Enter the log-in credentials and submit.
- The result along with scores will be displayed.
7.30 am: Around 6.21 lakh students have appeared from the state for the SSC examination this year and the examination was conducted in the month of March and April 2019.
7.25 am: This year the SSC result from the state had to be delayed due to officials being tied with election duties which was conducted in the state on April 11th.
AP SSC Results in 2018
7.15 am: In 2018, the board had declared the SSC result on April 29th, 2018. The board announced that 94.48 percent of the students who took the AP SSC exam had cleared it. The pass percentage for girls is 94.55 percent while for boys it is 94.41 percent.