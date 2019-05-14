Symbiosis International University is scheduled to release the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2019 results today at 5 pm on May 14th. All the candidates can who have appeared for the various SET exams, can check results from the official website - set-test.org. The university conducted the entrance tests on May 4th, 2019.

Every year Symbiosis conducts four entrance tests [namely Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) / Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) / SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SIT EEE) / Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED)] for admission to its undergraduate programmes in Management, Law, Engineering, Mass Communication, Economics, Design, Liberal Arts, Computer Studies & Culinary Arts. This year the exams were held in 80 cities throughout the country.

SIU, a deemed university, has 15 constituent Institutes / Departments, across the cities of Pune, NOIDA & Hyderabad and offers 18 undergraduate programmes. Once the results are declared on the SIU website, candidates will be able to check their scorecards using the registration number.

The next step in the admission process is the shortlisting for personal interaction and writing ability test (pi-wat) or studio test and personal interaction (st-pi). Candidates will be shortlisted for PI-WAT/ST-PI based on their respective Entrance Test marks. Candidates are requested to please check the respective institute website for information and dates of PI-WAT/ST-PI.

The online application process for SETs this year began from January 24th and continued till April 21st, 2019. Admit cards for the exams were released on April 24th and was reported as well.