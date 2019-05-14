Allahabad University has released the admit card for 2019 entrance exam on its website - allduniv.ac.in. The hall tickets for CRET, PGAT-I, LL.B, LL.M and M.Com courses are now available on the university website and be downloaded by candidates by logging in with their respective credentials. AU will be conducting entrance exam for admission to the central university from May 20th onward.

While the admit card for above-mentioned courses were made available on the university website, hall tickets for other courses such as B.Sc, B.Com and B.A. will be 7 days prior to the exam dates. The entrance test for B.Sc and B.Com courses will be conducted on May 27th and for B.A. on May 28th. Here is the direct link for detailed exam schedule of Allahabad University entrance exams.

Here is the direct link to admit card page of Allahabad University 2019

How to download Allahabad University 2019 entrance admit card

Visit the Allahabad University website - allduniv.ac.in Click on admission 2019 tab on top right corner of the AU home page You will be directed to a new page, there choose your desired course and proceed Then login using personal credentials to download the admit card Here is the direct link to admit card page of Allahabad University 2019 Take a print out of the hall ticket for future reference

The online application process for registration for AU 2019 entrance exam began from April 12th and ended on May 3rd. The admit card released for CRET, PGAT-I, LL.B, LL.M and M.Com tests will be conducted on May 20th, 21st and 22nd, 2019.