The admit card of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has been released on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019. Students who have applied for the WBJEE 2019, can now download their respective admit card through the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26th, 2019. The results, on the other hand are tentatively expected to be published on July 2nd, 2019. The examination will be held in two sittings: paper-I (Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2pm to 4 pm. Students must note that without a valid admit card they will not be able to appear for the exam.

How to download WBJEE 2019 admit card

Visit the official website of WBJEE 2019 - wbjeeb.nic.in From the home page, select the WBJEE tab available there with other links You will be directed to a new, there click on the download WBJEE 2019 admit card link Alternatively, here is the direct link to WBJEE 2019 admit card Enter your application number to login and view your admit card Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use

WBJEE is a state level common entrance test for admission to undergraduate level Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State. Students who wants to appear in WBJEE 2019 must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects.