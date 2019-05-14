Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) today on May 14th declared the results for HSSLC, Class 12th exam on its website - mbse.edu.in. Students who appeared for the Mizoram HSSLC exam can now check their results from indiaresults.com which is the official partner of MBSE for results in 2019. Students will have to use their roll number and registration number in order to view their HSSLC results.

The MBSE conducted the HSSLC exam in the state from March 5th till March 29th, 2019. While the practical examinations were held earlier in the month of February itself. Students must note that results for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce have been declared today.

Here is the direct link to check the Mizoram HSSLC results in 2019

How to check Mizoram HSSLC class 12th results 2019

Visit the Mizoram MBSE official website - mbse.edu.in. Then click on the notification about HSSLC 2019 result published today You will be re-directed to a page by India results website where students can check their results Alternatively, here is the direct link to check the Mizoram HSSLC results in 2019 Enter your roll number and registration number details to view your HSSLC scores

Candidates must remember that only online scores in HSSLC 2019 can be checked online. To receive pass certificate and mark sheet, students will have to visit their respective institutes and collect them in person.