NTA has finally released the JNU entrance examination admit cards today, May 15th. The admit card for both the JNUEE 2019 and CEEB 2019 entrance examinations are available for download at the official website, ntajnu.nic.in. The admit card was scheduled to be released on May 14th but was delayed by a day’s time.

JNUEE 2019 will conduct the entrance exam from May 27th to May 30th, 2019. The CEEB 2019 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 30th from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

JNUEE 2019 entrance exam is held for admissions to various UG, PG, and Ph.D programmes offered by the university, whereas CEEB exam is conducted for admissions to MSc Biotechnology courses offered by colleges under the JNU.

The JNU 2019 entrance exam admit card can be be downloaded from this direct link.

The JNUEE 2019 result for courses without viva voce will be declared before June 18th and with viva voce will be declared by July 8th, 2019. The CEEB 2019 result is expected to be declared in the second week of June 2019.

How to download JNUEE and CEEB 2019 admit card:

1. Visit the NTA JNUEE/CEEB 2019 official website.

2. Click on the link to download admit card for the exams.

3. Enter the necessary information and submit.

4. The admit card can be downloaded and printed out.