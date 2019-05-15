For over a week now anticipation around the Odisha Class 10th result 2019 has led to numerous speculative articles circulating around the web. However, with the latest report from Indian Express, we can finally put an end to the unsubstantiated speculations. An official with the Odisha board has now confirmed the results declaration date and time for Class 10th exam. The results will be available on Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha website - bseodisha.nic.in and Odisha results site - orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE is expected to release the Class 10th result on May 20th. “Though earlier it was decided to declare the results of class 10 examination by May 14, but due to cyclone Fani, there was a delay in the declaration of results. The results of SSC Class 10 examination will be declared on May 20, 2019”, Odisha board secretary Jahan Ara Begum was quoted saying.

The board will declare the results through a press conference from the board office at Cuttack at 9:30 am. “The results will be available at the websites — bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in from 10 am,” the secretary added.

More than 5 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 exams that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019. Last year, about 6 lakh students had appeared for the examinations and of that, a total of 4,85,989 students had cleared the matric exam. In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. For open school candidates, the pass percentage was 41.93. A total of 36 schools had registered zero results.