Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or better known as Vyapam has released the 2019 PPT entrance exam model answer keys today, May 15th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Pre-PPT 201 examination from the state can download the model answer keys for both the papers from the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB is scheduled to conduct the PPT 2019 examination on May 9th, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, the first session from 9.00 am to 11.00 am and the second session from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The candidates can download the model answers from these direct links for the first session and the second session.

A total number of 136 colleges/institutions will do admissions through the PPT 2019 examination. The exam is conducted for admissions to Polytechnic colleges situated in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The notification for the 2019 PPT exam was released on April 2nd and the application process ended on April 16th, 2019.

How to access MPPEB’s PPT 2019 model answer keys: