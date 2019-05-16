The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the provisional answer keys for the Maharashtra common entrance test (MH-CET) 2019. The subject wise answer key for the MH-CET is now available on the website - mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Candidates can now access the provisional answer key via their registered login.

The State CET cell has released the Question Paper, Candidate’s Responses, and Answer Key available in the Candidate’s own Log-in from 15th May 2019. As these are provisional answer keys, candidates have the opportunity to raise objection over them till May 18th. The Candidates can raise their objections by paying prescribed fee of Rs. 1,000 plus necessary service charges as applicable per objection raised from May 15th, to May 18th, 2019 till 11.59 pm.

Kindly remember that objection Processing fees once paid cannot be refunded. Candidate are advised to read user manual for raising objections. CET cell has made the User Manual with the necessary Screen shots are made available on mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in and mahacet.org.

Here is the direct link to MH-CET 2019 login page to access the provisional answer keys

The result for MH-CET is expected to be announced on June 3rd, 2019 and it will be announced in the online mode on the official website of the exam. Candidates who qualify the examination and meet the required eligibility criteria will be called in for the counselling session and be allowed to participate in the admission process at the different participating institutes.

MH CET is common entrance test for admission to First Year of Full Time Degree Courses of Technical Courses (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D.,), Agriculture Courses AND Fisheries Science/Dairy Technology courses under MAFSU for the academic year 2019-2020.