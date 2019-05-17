International Cricket Council is all set to hold the biggest one-day international cricket tournament - ICC World Cup 2019 - from May 30th, 2019. The 12th edition of the tournament will be hosted by England and Wales. This will be the fifth time England and Wales will be hosting the tournament and 10 teams will be competing to lift the prestigious trophy.

The list of countries that have qualified to participate in the tournament are England (Host), Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and West Indies. A total number of 11 stadiums will host the world cup matches this time of which 10 stadiums are located in England and one in Wales.

Australia had won the 2015 edition of the tournament which was held in Australia and New Zealand and is the defending champion, and the team will be looking to win the tournament for the sixth time.

The tournament will start on May 30th and the extravaganza will go on for almost one and half months. The final is scheduled to be held on July 14th at Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London.

Here is the full schedule for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule

Date Time Teams Venue
May 30th 3.00 pm IST England versus South Africa Oval, London
May 31st 3.00 pm IST West Indies versus Pakistan Nottingham
June 1st 6.00 pm IST Afghanistan versus Australia Bristol
June 2nd 3.00 pm IST South Africa versus Bangladesh Oval, London
June 3rd 3.00 pm IST England versus Pakistan Nottingham
June 4th 3.00 pm IST Afghanistan versus Sri Lanka Cardiff
June 5th 3.00 pm IST South Africa versus India Southampton
June 5th 6.00 pm IST Bangladesh versus New Zealand Oval, London
June 6th 3.00 pm IST Australia versus West Indies Nottingham
June 7th 3.00 pm IST Pakistan versus Sri Lanka Bristol
June 8th 3.00 pm IST England versus Bangladesh Cardiff
June 8th 6.00 pm IST Afghanistan versus New Zealand Taunton
June 9th 3.00 pm IST India versus Australia Oval, London
June 10th 3.00 pm IST South Africa versus West Indies Southampton
June 11th 3.00 pm IST Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka Bristol
June 12th 3.00 pm IST Australia versus Pakistan Taunton
June 13th 3.00 pm IST India versus New Zealand Nottingham
June 14th 3.00 pm IST England versus West Indies Southamptom
June 15th 6.00 pm IST South Africa versus Afghanistan Cardiff
June 16th 3.00 pm IST India versus Pakistan Manchester
June 17th 3.00 pm IST West Indies versus Banglandesh Taunton
June 18th 3.00 pm IST England versus Afghanistan Manchester
June 19th 3.00 pm IST New Zealand versus South Africa Birmingham
June 20th 3.00 pm IST Australia versus Bangladesh Nottingham
June 21st 3.00 pm IST England versus Sri Lanka Leeds
June 22nd 3.00 pm IST India versus Afghanistan Southampton
June 22nd 6.00 pm IST West Indies versus New Zealand Manchester
June 23rd 3.00 pm IST Pakistan versus South Africa Lord's, London
June 24th 3.00 pm IST Bangladesh versus Afghanistan Southampton
June 25th 3.00 pm IST England versus Australia Lord's, London
June 26th 3.00 pm IST New Zealand versus Pakistan Birmingham
June 27th 3.00 pm IST West Indies versus India Manchester
June 28th 3.00 pm IST Sri Lanka versus South Africa Chester-le-Street
June 29th 3.00 pm IST Pakistan versus Afghanistan Leeds
June 29th 6.00 pm IST New Zealand versus Australia Lord's, London
June 30th 3.00 pm IST England versus India Birmingham
July 1st 3.00 pm IST Sri Lanka versus West Indies Chester-le-Street
July 2nd 3.00 pm IST Bangladesh versus India Birmingham
July 3rd 3.00 pm IST England versus New Zealand Chester-le-Street
July 4th 3.00 pm IST Afghanistan versus West Indies Leeds
July 5th 3.00 pm IST Pakistan versus Bangladesh Lord's, London
July 6th 3.00 pm IST Sri Lanka versus India Leeds
July 6th 6.00 pm IST Australia versus South Africa Manchester
July 9th 3.00 pm IST First Semi-Final (First versus Fourth ranked team) Manchester
July 11th 3.00 pm IST Second Semi-Final (Second versus Third ranked team) Birmingham
July 14th 3.00 pm IST Final Lord's, London