ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - England and Wales: Full Schedule, Match Details, Time (IST)
Here is the full schedule of the 2019 edition of ICC World Cup - England and Wales – all at one place.
International Cricket Council is all set to hold the biggest one-day international cricket tournament - ICC World Cup 2019 - from May 30th, 2019. The 12th edition of the tournament will be hosted by England and Wales. This will be the fifth time England and Wales will be hosting the tournament and 10 teams will be competing to lift the prestigious trophy.
The list of countries that have qualified to participate in the tournament are England (Host), Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and West Indies. A total number of 11 stadiums will host the world cup matches this time of which 10 stadiums are located in England and one in Wales.
Australia had won the 2015 edition of the tournament which was held in Australia and New Zealand and is the defending champion, and the team will be looking to win the tournament for the sixth time.
The tournament will start on May 30th and the extravaganza will go on for almost one and half months. The final is scheduled to be held on July 14th at Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London.
Here is the full schedule for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Teams
|Venue
|May 30th
|3.00 pm IST
|England versus South Africa
|Oval, London
|May 31st
|3.00 pm IST
|West Indies versus Pakistan
|Nottingham
|June 1st
|6.00 pm IST
|Afghanistan versus Australia
|Bristol
|June 2nd
|3.00 pm IST
|South Africa versus Bangladesh
|Oval, London
|June 3rd
|3.00 pm IST
|England versus Pakistan
|Nottingham
|June 4th
|3.00 pm IST
|Afghanistan versus Sri Lanka
|Cardiff
|June 5th
|3.00 pm IST
|South Africa versus India
|Southampton
|June 5th
|6.00 pm IST
|Bangladesh versus New Zealand
|Oval, London
|June 6th
|3.00 pm IST
|Australia versus West Indies
|Nottingham
|June 7th
|3.00 pm IST
|Pakistan versus Sri Lanka
|Bristol
|June 8th
|3.00 pm IST
|England versus Bangladesh
|Cardiff
|June 8th
|6.00 pm IST
|Afghanistan versus New Zealand
|Taunton
|June 9th
|3.00 pm IST
|India versus Australia
|Oval, London
|June 10th
|3.00 pm IST
|South Africa versus West Indies
|Southampton
|June 11th
|3.00 pm IST
|Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka
|Bristol
|June 12th
|3.00 pm IST
|Australia versus Pakistan
|Taunton
|June 13th
|3.00 pm IST
|India versus New Zealand
|Nottingham
|June 14th
|3.00 pm IST
|England versus West Indies
|Southamptom
|June 15th
|6.00 pm IST
|South Africa versus Afghanistan
|Cardiff
|June 16th
|3.00 pm IST
|India versus Pakistan
|Manchester
|June 17th
|3.00 pm IST
|West Indies versus Banglandesh
|Taunton
|June 18th
|3.00 pm IST
|England versus Afghanistan
|Manchester
|June 19th
|3.00 pm IST
|New Zealand versus South Africa
|Birmingham
|June 20th
|3.00 pm IST
|Australia versus Bangladesh
|Nottingham
|June 21st
|3.00 pm IST
|England versus Sri Lanka
|Leeds
|June 22nd
|3.00 pm IST
|India versus Afghanistan
|Southampton
|June 22nd
|6.00 pm IST
|West Indies versus New Zealand
|Manchester
|June 23rd
|3.00 pm IST
|Pakistan versus South Africa
|Lord's, London
|June 24th
|3.00 pm IST
|Bangladesh versus Afghanistan
|Southampton
|June 25th
|3.00 pm IST
|England versus Australia
|Lord's, London
|June 26th
|3.00 pm IST
|New Zealand versus Pakistan
|Birmingham
|June 27th
|3.00 pm IST
|West Indies versus India
|Manchester
|June 28th
|3.00 pm IST
|Sri Lanka versus South Africa
|Chester-le-Street
|June 29th
|3.00 pm IST
|Pakistan versus Afghanistan
|Leeds
|June 29th
|6.00 pm IST
|New Zealand versus Australia
|Lord's, London
|June 30th
|3.00 pm IST
|England versus India
|Birmingham
|July 1st
|3.00 pm IST
|Sri Lanka versus West Indies
|Chester-le-Street
|July 2nd
|3.00 pm IST
|Bangladesh versus India
|Birmingham
|July 3rd
|3.00 pm IST
|England versus New Zealand
|Chester-le-Street
|July 4th
|3.00 pm IST
|Afghanistan versus West Indies
|Leeds
|July 5th
|3.00 pm IST
|Pakistan versus Bangladesh
|Lord's, London
|July 6th
|3.00 pm IST
|Sri Lanka versus India
|Leeds
|July 6th
|6.00 pm IST
|Australia versus South Africa
|Manchester
|July 9th
|3.00 pm IST
|First Semi-Final (First versus Fourth ranked team)
|Manchester
|July 11th
|3.00 pm IST
|Second Semi-Final (Second versus Third ranked team)
|Birmingham
|July 14th
|3.00 pm IST
|Final
|Lord's, London