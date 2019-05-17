International Cricket Council is all set to hold the biggest one-day international cricket tournament - ICC World Cup 2019 - from May 30th, 2019. The 12th edition of the tournament will be hosted by England and Wales. This will be the fifth time England and Wales will be hosting the tournament and 10 teams will be competing to lift the prestigious trophy.

The list of countries that have qualified to participate in the tournament are England (Host), Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and West Indies. A total number of 11 stadiums will host the world cup matches this time of which 10 stadiums are located in England and one in Wales.

Australia had won the 2015 edition of the tournament which was held in Australia and New Zealand and is the defending champion, and the team will be looking to win the tournament for the sixth time.

The tournament will start on May 30th and the extravaganza will go on for almost one and half months. The final is scheduled to be held on July 14th at Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London.

Here is the full schedule for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup