The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will be releasing the answer keys for the UGET/Uni-GUAGE-E 2019 examination at 4.00 pm today, May 17th, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the UGET examination need to log-in with their respective IDs to access the answer keys after 4.00 pm.

The candidates can also raise objections against the answers on the answer keys. The link to raise objections will be available after logging in and one needs to submit the objections on or before May 20th. The final answer keys for the exam will be available on May 24th, 2019 and the result is expected to be released on May 27th, 2019.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the COMEDK UGET answer keys after 4.00 pm.

COMEDK had conducted the UGET 2019 and Uni-GAUGE-E 2019 examination on May 12th, 2019. COMEDK conducts the annual UGET entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises the single-window counselling process.

This year COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE examination were conducted together, but scorecards for both the exams will be provided separately. Moreover, institutions who use UGET and Uni-GAUGE scores are different.

COMEDK was established in 2004-2005 and has 16 medical, 24 dental and around 180 engineering colleges under its banner in the state of Karnataka. The UGET exam is conducted to select students for COMEDK-member engineering colleges.