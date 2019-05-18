Periyar University has released the hall tickets for 2019 May PRIDE and UICP examination on May 16th, 2019. The examination will be conducted in the month of May and June. All the candidates who have registered to appear in the PRIDE or UICP May 2019 examination need to download the admit card from periyaruniversity.ac.in.

PRIDE is Periyar University’s Distance Education Programme and UICP programme offers job-related programmes to cater to the industrial needs of the students. The timetables for the examinations were released on May 13th and can be accessed in the direct links for PRIDE and UICP.

Here is the direct link to download the hall tickets for May 2019 PRIDE and UICP examinations.

How to download PRIDE and UICP May 2019 hall ticket: