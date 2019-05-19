Madhya Pradesh Vyapam or Professional Examination Board (PEB) has released the admit card for the entrance exam for admissions to Diploma in Animal Husbandry (DAHET) and Diploma in Pre-Veterinary and Fisheries (PV&FT) on Saturday, May 18th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for either of these examinations can download the admit card for the same from the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The entrance examination is held for candidates who wish to seek admission in Pre-Veterinary and Fisheries (PV&FT) and Animal Husbandry diploma courses (DAHET) offered in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The Common Entrance Test for both the courses is being conducted by Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26th from 9.00 am to 11.00 am for DAHET and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm for PV&FT.

Candidates can download the admit card from these direct links for DAHET 2019 and PV&FT 2019.

Candidates are expected to report as early as two hours prior to the exam time and no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall after one hour before the exam time. Candidates need to bring an original photo ID with them to the examination hall along with the admit card.

How to download MP 2019 DAHET and PV&FT entrance exam admit card: