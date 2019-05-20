IIT Roorkee is expected to release the admit card for the 2019 JEE Advanced entrance exam today, May 20th, 2019. This is according to the official 2019 JEE Advanced brochure. Once the admit card is released, candidates can visit the official JEE Advanced website, jeadv.ac.in, and download the admit card by click on the admit card link.

IIT Roorkee is all set to conduct the JEE Advanced 2019 examination for admissions to the prestigious IIT colleges on May 27th, 2019. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, Paper I from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The application process for the IIT Advanced ended on May 9th; however, candidates from Odisha got an extended deadline due to the Cyclone Fani.

How to download JEE Advanced 2019 admit card:

Visit the JEE Advanced application website. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link under the ‘Downloads’ section and feed in the necessary information and Login. The admit card can be accessed which needs to be printed out.

Candidates must have cleared the JEE Main 2019 exam and should have been placed in the top 245,000 rank to be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. The candidates must have at least appeared for the Class XIIth exam should not have attempted the JEE Advanced for more than two consecutive times.