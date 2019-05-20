Xiaomi India, otherwise known as Mi India has launched another entry level smartphone in the already overcrowded segment. This time the handset is from its popular Redmi Note series, the Redmi Note 7S which is the third phone in the 7 series. Earlier the Chinese company had launched its Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro and as the names suggest Pro variant was the premium model of the two.

Now with the Redmi Note 7S, Xiaomi seems to be attempting to bridge the gap in terms of pricing, features between Note 7 and Note 7 Pro. The new handset surely is a good mix of its sibling variants, it boasts of a 48-megapixel sensor seen on the Note Pro model. At the same time, it gets the identical chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor available on Note 7 as well.

Introducing #RedmiNote7S#48MPForEveryone:

- 48MP+5MP AI dual rear camera

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE

- Aura Design with dual Corning Gorilla Glass 5

- 4000mAh battery

₹10,999 (3+32GB), ₹12,999 (4+64GB)

Sale: 23rd May on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, Mi Home, & @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/Pbvi6PpE6E — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 20, 2019

Other features such as the 4,000 mAh battery, dot notch display, corning gorilla glass 5 protection and a 6.3 full HD+ display come as standard. However, the most notable in a slight difference in pricing. The Redmi Note 7S has been priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB+32GB model, while the 4GB+64GB model comes at a price tag of Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi is marketing the new smartphone, Redmi Note 7S on its 48-megapixel camera feature with the hashtag 48MP for everyone. Now how much difference it makes in the final sales figures for the Chinese smartphone maker remains to be seen. The smartphone will go on sale from May 23rd that is Thursday at on MI India official site, Mi Home, and at Flipkart India.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 7S comes with a dual-rear camera featuring 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera and you get software features like artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the camera performance and includes features like portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition. Separately, both variants include the option of adding a microSD card slot i.e. up to 256GB which is certainly a plus.