Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the answer keys for the Final Written Examination for the recruitment of 2018 Police Constable Driver/Mechanic recruitment on May 22nd, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys at the official website, tslprb.in.

A notification released along with the answer keys stated that the candidates can submit any objections against the answer keys before 5.00 pm on May 23rd, 2019. The notification, which can be accessed in this link, details the format and other regulations that the candidates need to follow to submit any objection.

Candidates can click on these direct links to access the preliminary answer keys for FWE for PC Driver and PC Mechanic.

The board had conducted the FWE for the PC Driver and Mechanic recruitment drive on May 19th, 2019 in two sessions. Candidates who had cleared the driving test/mechanic trade test conducted at SAR CPL Amberpet, Hyderabad from 2nd to 10th May 2019 were eligible to attend the FWE stage of the recruitment.

How to download TSLPRB PC Driver/Mechanic preliminary answer keys: