State Bank of India has released various notifications in the past week for recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers. One notification to fill 19 vacancies was released on May 16th and another notification was released to fill 32 vacancies on May 21st, 2019. All the interested candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at sbi.co.in/careers

The last day to apply for the notification released on May 16th is June 2nd, 2019. The notification can be accessed in this direct link and includes recruitment for positions of General Manager, Deputy Manager, Chief Manager, Manager, Senior Consultant Analyst, Data Translator, Data Architect, and Data Trainer for various departments. All the positions are Mumbai or Navi Mumbai based.

For the notification released on May 21st, the last day to apply is June 12th and the notification can be accessed in this link. The recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit 24 Bank Medical Officer positions, 5 Manager Analyst, and 3 Advisor for Fraud Management. The positions are based throughout India.

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification for eligibility and qualification for each position. If interested in applying, candidates can visit the Career page of SBI and click on the relevant advertisement section. Application link for each position is available under the advertisement which the candidate needs to click to go through the application process.

The official notification also has details regarding reservation, recruitment process, application process, details of positions, desired qualification, desired experience among others.