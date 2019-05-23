Honor Global recently launched a new smartphone series on May 21st that is Honor 20 series which included three new handsets. The three phone lineup includes commonly followed pattern of a standard Honor 20 handset along with a fully loaded Honor 20 Pro variant and lastly a toned-down Honor 20 Lite smartphone. Now on the heels of the global launch, India launch has been teased by Chinese sub-brand.

The teaser comes soon after the global launch event and India launch of the Honor 20 series date has been confirmed as well. The Honor 20 series launch event in India will take place on June 11, Tuesday. The company confirmed the new details via its official Twitter handle. Further, an official partnership with e-commerce retailer Flipkart has been declared as well and a dedicated Honor 20 Flipkart page is now active.

Now thanks to the global launch event, everything about the upcoming phone series has been revealed along with the prices as well. So based on that we could guess what could be expected from the India variants of the Honor 20 series. Though not any major changes on the devices are expected, a fine-tuning of phones to suit the local market condition wouldn’t be a stretch.

The Pro variant being the expensive and superior phone here, a quick glance at the Honor 20 Pro will give us a clear idea about what the new series has to offer. The Honor 20 Pro gets all the premium features and boasts of superior camera specifications. Premium camera capability in the smartphones is the big thing currently and smartphone manufacturers are raising the bar a notch higher with every new launch.

So it is no surprise that the Honor 20 Pro boasts of some powerful camera setup with added features to assist the process. To begin with, there is the quad-camera setup on board stacked vertically in two modules. The primary sensor is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 unit paired with four-axis optical image stabilisation. The secondary one is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, followed by an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor to add macro details to photos. Additionally, it gets an individual laser autofocus unit, along with an LED flash. The telephoto setup is capable of producing 3x optical, 5x hybrid and 30x digital zoom.

Further, Huawei’s in-house graphene sheet cooling technology has been deployed as well. In the display department, it features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display and a claimed 91.7 percent screen to body ratio. The display gets dual-curved edges, which Honor refers to as 3D curved glass. Interestingly, Honor has done away with the dot notch setup at the front and instead has gone ahead with a 32-megapixel in-display camera.

Other features such as the powerful battery 4,000mAh battery and fast charging features have been provided as standard. Coming to the crucial factor here, the Honor 20 Pro has been priced at €599 that Rs 46,500. So all and all, the Honor 20 Pro appears to offer an all-round package and the new phone will take on handsets from OnePlus, Samsung and others.

Lastly, the other two variants - Honor 20 and Honor 20 Lite, as mentioned earlier, share much of the bearings with the Pro variant. Of course with lesser RAM and camera configurations.