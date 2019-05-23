SCERT Odisha 2019 revised Entrance examination schedule was released today, May 23rd, at the official website. As already reported, te SAMS Odisha will conduct the entrance examination for all the Teacher Training Courses offered in the state of Odisha from June 3rd to June 12th. The schedule of PH and PWD candidates have also been released.

SCERT 2019 Odisha exam schedule Course Name Test Date PWD/PH Candidates to be allocated B.Ed Arts June 3rd to June 4th, 2019 June 4th (Only 4th shift) B.Ed Science June 5th to June 6th, 2019 June 5th (Only 4th shift) B.P.Ed June 4th, 2019 June 4th (Only 4th shift) M.Ed June 4th, 2019 June 4th (Only 4th shift) B.H.Ed June 6th, 2019 June 6th (Only 4th shift) M.Phil June 6th, 2019 June 6th (Only 4th shift) D.El.Ed Odia June 6th to June 12th, 2019 June 6th and June 7th, 2019 (Only 4th Shift) D.El.Ed Telugu June 7th, 2019 June 7th (Only 4th shift) D.El.Ed Urdu June 7th, 2019 June 7th (Only 4th shift) D.El.Ed Olchiki June 7th June 7th (Only 4th shift)

The exam will be conducted batch-wise and shift-wise. The shift 1 will be conducted from 8.00 am to 9.30 am, shift 2 from 10.45 am to 12.15 pm, shift 3 from 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm, and shift 4 from 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm. The candidates are expected to report at least an hour before the exam start time and the gates will close 10 minutes before the start time.

Candidates can also access the exam schedule at the official website or click on this direct link to access it. The admit card for the exam will be released soon.

A total number of 84 institutions will be conducting admissions through the SCERT examination and counselling platform and more than 1.7 lakh candidates have applied to participate in the SCERT 2019 entrance examination.

The admissions for 2019-2021 batches for B.Ed, D.El.Ed. B.H.Ed, B.P.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (Education) courses will be done via this examination and counselling process. The application process of the Odisha SCERT began on April 1st and went on until April 30th, 2019.