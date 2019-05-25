Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable has issued admit card for the preliminary exam for the 2019 recruitment of Forest Guards in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department today on May 25th, 2019. The admit card is for the first phase of the exam that is preliminary written examination to be conducted on June 16th, 2019 at 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

In fact the admit card link was activated a day earlier with a message stating “Welcome to CSBC admit card download page. The hall ticket release time was mentioned as ‘to start from 10 am today’ and rightly so the admit cards have been released. Applicants can use their registration number and date of birth to download the admit now. The admit card can be downloaded from CSBC’s official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

How to download CSBC Forest Guard 2019 admit card

Visit the CSBC’s official website home page. Click on ‘Env, Forest and Climate Change’ tab. Click on this direct link to download the admit card for the written exam for the Forest Guard. Enter the registration number and date of birth and submit. The admit card can be accessed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The candidates will have to undergo three stages of the recruitment process. The first stage will be a written exam followed by physical endurance exam for candidates who clear the written exam. The final stage will be a medical exam after which the final appointment will be released.

Additionally, earlier in the week, the CSBC had released the exam schedule for the exam. The notification detailed other information around the examination which can be accessed in this link.