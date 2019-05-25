With numerous advertisements, teaser images and gif clips being shared on social media platforms, Oppo India is gearing up for the launch of its Reno series here in India. The premium smartphone series will be launched on May 28th and the event is scheduled to kick-off at 1 pm onwards. While the phone is already available in the company’s home market China, Reno series will be making its India debut very soon.

In China, the Reno series offers two handset: Oppo Reno and the Reno 10X Zoom Edition. While it wouldn’t be a surprise if the India variants don’t boast of identical features as the overseas model. Majority of the elements from both devices are expected to be carried forward with few minor changes here and there to suit the local demands.

Further your vision and go beyond the ordinary. With 10x Hybrid Zoom, witness life's spectacular vistas up close. Soon in India, 28th May. Know more: https://t.co/W3xo5z5cxI#GetReadyForReno #OPPOReno pic.twitter.com/aUwUk3jVpv — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 20, 2019

Oppo phones are categorically known for its powerful camera features and Reno seems to be carrying forward that legacy. Oppo Reno 10X edition will come with a “powerful 10x Hybrid Zoom, 48MP Camera, and the blazing fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855”, Oppo India tweeted recently. Not much has been shared yet about the Reno standard variant in the official teasers. However, based on the China model, it packs 6.4-inch full-screen display and Snapdragon 710 SoC ticking at its core. The phone sports a dual 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensor on the rear and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the wedge-shaped pop-up camera.

Separately, in an exclusive report 91Mobiles mentioned that OPPO will be replacing its F series for the recently founded Reno series smartphones. Previously the Chinese company had announced that it was halting the R series and would be focussing on Reno and Find series as de-facto flagship phones.

With only few days left for the India launch Reno series, Oppo has also confirmed that it will be live streaming the launch event on its YouTube channel. Here is the direct link to Oppo India’s channel to stream the launch on May 28th.