Xiaomi has recently teased launch of its new premium phone that will be an addition to the existing Mi 9 series. Now the Chinese company has confirmed that the new handset will be called Mi 9T. The official twitter handle of Xiaomi though shared the name of the upcoming smartphone. However, we are still unsure of what it stands for.

This announcement of a premium smartphone comes just days after its sub-brand Redmi unveiled the flagship killer smartphone series - Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in China. The newest addition to the Mi 9 series will boast of triple rear cameras and gradient design. At the front, a bezel-less, notch-less full-screen display clubbed with a pop-up selfie camera is expected.

Here's the answer! Mi 9T is coming soon! Guess what T stands for? pic.twitter.com/0mY2N7lnSx — Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) May 30, 2019

The presence of a pop-up selfie camera on Mi 9T is further confirmed by Xiaomi’s previous tweet which used the hashtag #PopUpInStyle with their first teaser.

It wouldn’t be a stretch for use of this phrase, its pouring premium smartphones these days and Chinese smartphone brands are at the forefront of this. On the heels of OnePlus 7 Pro launch few weeks ago, several companies have teased, confirmed and even launched premium smartphones boasting of notch-less full screen displays giving way for pop-up selfie cameras and top-end Qualcomm processor.

Following the OnePlus 7 Pro launch, Realme launched its Realme X in China. Further, Oppo recently introduced its Reno 10X zoom edition in India. Though many details about the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9T remain a mystery, we expect it to be a premium device that will take on the like of OnePlus, Oppo and others.