Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has declared the 2019 RSOS 12th class exam results today, May 30th. All the students who had appeared for the Rajasthan Open school 12th class exam can check their result at the official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. The result link has not been activated yet but is expected to be activated soon.

According to Indiaexpress.com, more than 20 lakh students had appeared for the examination this year which was conducted from March 29th to April 26th. The students have managed to score a pass percentage of 34,85% which is an improvement of more than 1 percentage points compared to 2018.

The link to check the result has not been activated yet, but is expected to released soon. As the above tweet specifies, Parakram Singh with 87.2% topped the merit list. Among girls, Venus Vishroi with 81.8% topped the merit list.

How to check RSOS 2019 12th class result: