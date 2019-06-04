NTA is officially scheduled to release the result for this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate course admissions tomorrow on June 5th. However, applicants must note that NTA has not yet released any notice in this regard. So the result, if released, will be available on the NTA NEET website - ntaneet.nic.in.

Only recently, the answer keys for the NEET entrance was released by the conducting authority NTA. The last date to raise objections over them was June 1st, extended date. Thus it could be extrapolated that the result declaration could likely be delayed as well.

NTA had conducted the NEET 2019 examination on May 5th; however, in Odisha due to Cyclone Fani the exam was conducted on May 20th. Around 15.19 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam and they can now access the answer keys.

NTA conducts NEET examination for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.