Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had declared the Computer-Based Aptitude Test for the 2018 recruitment of Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician on June 5th, 2019 and now the list of shortlisted candidates for the document verification round has been released at all the RRB regional websites.

Document verification round is the fourth and final round of the recruitment drive. The first stage was conducted in the months of July and August 2018 and second stage was conducted in January 2019. All the candidates who cleared both the exams appeared for the aptitude test from May 10th to May 21st, 2019

The direct link to access the list of shortlisted candidate for various RRB regional websites are as follows:

The RRB had opened the link for candidates to check their scores and qualification status on June 4th. Candidates can still access Test Battery wise T-Score, Composite T-score, Score out of 30 (30 % weightage for ALP Merit ) and the qualifying status of candidates who have appeared in the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) at this direct link. The call letter for document verification, once released, can also be downloaded from this link.

The notification for the Group C ALP/Technician and Group D recruitment by RRB was released in February 2018 for around 25,500 for Group C and 62,990 positions. Later, the number of vacancies for Group C was increased to 64,037 positions.