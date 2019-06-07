Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the 2019 8th class board exam results today, June 7th, 2019. Students or parents can check the result of the exam at the RBSE’s official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board had adopted a no-detention policy since the last year and thus all the 11.5 lakh students who had appeared for the exam have cleared it and a pass percentage of 100% has been achieved, reports Indianexpress.com.

Students and parents/guardians can check the RBSE’s 8th class result in this direct link. One can also check the result via text message by typing RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263.

The board officials informed that the results have been declared earlier compared to 2018. Indiaexpress reports that the board officials said, “The result has been declared one week to 15 days earlier this year. The result has been declared based on grades. We asked all the teachers, evaluators to send the result data earlier, special provisions were made to facilitate that.”

How to check RBSE 8th class result: