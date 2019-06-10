West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a notification regarding the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2019 on its website - pscwbapplication.in. The online application process begins today from June 10th and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment for over 19 posts online.

As mentioned, the online application process begins from today and the last date to apply for the same is July 1st. The Preliminary Examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in the month of September, 2019.

The recruitment will be done through via three successive stages of examination: Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written) and Personality Test. In order to be eligible for the recruitment drive, an applicant must have a degree from a recognized University or its equivalent and should not be over 39 years of age.

Before applying for the post, candidates are required to enroll themselves as per “one time enrollment” scheme through the same website.

How to apply for WBPSC Misc. Services Exam 2019