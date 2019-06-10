Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the document verification schedule for the ongoing recruitment process on its website - tslprb.in. All the candidates who appeared for the final written examination of police recruitment conducted recently can now check their DV schedule from TSLPRB website. The verification process will begin from June 14.

So as per the official notification by TSLPRB, verification of the certificates of all those candidates who qualified in various Final Written Examinations (FWEs) in the ongoing recruitment process will be done at 17 centres across the state during 8 working days from 14th June (Friday) to 22nd June 2019.

The intimation letters roughly the hall ticket will be released for eligible candidates will be made available from June 12th onward. The call letters can be downloaded from the individual login areas from 8 am on 12th June (Wednesday) till 8 pm on 13th June 2019. A total of 1,02,048 candidates are eligible for DV process.

The details about the exam centre and the number of candidates allotted to each centre has been mentioned in the notification linked here. Candidates who had applied for editing/modifying their application Data, they are to carry the transaction forms of their online-requests for edit/modify without fail. The certificate verification of all such candidates of A-Type Fields on June 20th and 21st.

As reported earlier, a total number of 36,829 candidates had qualified for SCT SI and / or equivalent Posts, 1,315 for SCT SI IT&C, 935 for SCT ASI FPB, 93,211 for SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts, 3,051 for SCT PC IT&C, 375 for SCT PC Driver, and 113 for SCT PC Mechanic. Final result is expected to be released after the process of re-verification is completed.