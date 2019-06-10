Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for nine vacancies which includes five positions of Assistant Director (Entomology) and four positions of Professors with MBBS degreres for various specialties. Interested candidates can go through the notification at upsc.gov.in and apply for the same at upsconline.nic.in

The role of Assistant Director-Entomology is for Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare , Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfares.

The four vacancies for Professors are one each for Gastro Medicine, Gastro Surgery, Neurology, and Radiology for Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The application process has already started at the UPSC website and the last day to apply for these nine positions is June 27th, 2019. Candidates can access the official notification to know more about eligibility and qualifications for each positions, which is available in this link.

How to apply for UPSC vacancies: