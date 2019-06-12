NITI Aayog is the premier policy ‘Think Tank’ of the Government of India, providing both directional and policy inputs. While designing strategic and long term policies and programmes for the Government of India, NITI Aayog also provides relevant technical advice to the Centre and States.



The NITI Internship Scheme seeks to engage students pursuing Under Graduate/Graduate/Post Graduate Degrees or are Research Scholars enrolled in recognised University/Institution within India or abroad, as interns. Interns will be introduced to various Verticals/Divisions/Units within NITI Aayog and would be expected to supplement the process of analysis within NITI Aayog through empirical collection and collation of in-house and other information.



About the NITI Internship Scheme:

The internship scheme is available throughout the year based on the requirements of NITI Aayog. The objectives of the scheme are as follows:

To allow young academic talent to be associated with the NITI Aayog’s work for mutual benefit. The interns will have an opportunity to know about the Government functioning and Developmental Policy issues in Government of India and contribute to the Policy formulation by generating policy inputs such as empirical analysis, briefing reports, policy papers, etc. The internship will be on unpaid basis.

Eligibility:

Bonafide students of any recognised University/ Institution within India or abroad, fulfilling following conditions are eligible to apply for the internship:

Under-graduate students, having completed/appeared in the term end exams of second year/4th semester of the bachelor degree course and secured not less than 85% or equivalent marks in 12th class. Graduate students having completed/appeared in the term end exams of First year/2nd semester of their post graduate programme or pursuing research/PhD and have secured not less than 70% or equivalent marks in Graduation except MBBS/BHMS/BAMS in which case the secured marks shall not be less than 60%. Students who have appeared in the final exam or just completed Graduation/PG and waiting for admission for higher studies may also be considered for internship provided that: - They have secured 70% or more cumulative marks in all the years/semesters of their graduation/ post-graduation till the date of application.- The period between the month of declaration of result of final exam and the desired month of internship should not exceed six months e.g. if the result is declared in the month of June then he/she can apply for the internship beginning till the month of December.

The period of Internship will be at least six weeks but not exceeding six months. Interns not completing the requisite period will not be issued any certificate. A certificate regarding successful completion of internship will be issued by the Adviser of the concerned Subject Division.

Interns will be required to have their own laptops. NITI Aayog will provide them working space, internet facility and other necessities as deemed fit by the concerned Heads.



Points to note before applying:

Interested applicants may apply online only in the address link to be indicated in the website of NITI Aayog during 1st to 10th of every month. Application can only be made six months in advance but not later than 2 months before the month in which internship is desired.For example if any applicants wants to join internship programme which is commencing in the month of December 2019 then he/she can apply from the month of June 2019 to October 2019. Application will be valid for the desired month. Applicants must also clearly indicate the area of interest. A candidate can apply for internship only once during a financial year. The applicants who do not fulfil the eligibility conditions will be rejected by the system automatically. The selected applicant has to produce original mark sheets and NOC from the college/institution at the time of joining, failing which his/her candidature shall be cancelled.

How to apply for the NITI Internship Scheme:

Name: Enter your name (as in Class 10th/High School Certificate) Father’s Name: Enter your father’s full name (as in Class 10th/High School Certificate) Address: Enter your present address for correspondence with 6 digit PIN Code Contact Number: Enter your landline number, if any, with the relevant STD Code Mobile Number: Enter your 10 digit mobile number correctly (without pre-fixing zero) E-mail ID: Enter your correct and valid e-mail ID Date of Birth: Enter your date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format only (as in Class 10th/High School Certificate) For eg. If your date of birth is 13th August, 1993, fill as 13/08/1993 Educational Qualifications: For 12th Class/Senior Secondary Discipline may include Science/Commerce/Arts and further specification. Eg. Science (Medical), Science (Non-Medical) etc. For Under Graduate/Graduate/Post Graduate/Higher Studies: Mention the discipline against the course selected. For eg.

Course Discipline B. Tech Civil

B.Tech Computers B.Sc. Maths B.A Economics



In case the course is not mentioned amongst the list of courses, choose “Others” and enter Discipline against it.

9. Select the Qualification Status : Whether Pursuing or Completed.

- If already appeared in semester/term exam, then the candidate should mention the next semester as the pursuing semester/term.

10. Enter marks in percentage. It may be noted that the student is required to enter the net/average percentage scored till date. CGPA/Grade shall be converted into equivalent percentage.

11. Area of Interest: Choose only one area of interest.

In case of any web related issues, please contact: nic-niti@gov.in