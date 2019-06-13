Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had recently conducted the Intermediate supplementary examination for 2019 and the result announcement for the same is expected to happen soon. The results are expected to be declared this week likely on June 15, a report by Indian Express says.

Once declared the result will be available on BIE website - bieap.gov.in. The information about the IPASE result comes courtesy Manabadi.com which is a partner website for AP inter result declaration. The IPASE exams are held for those students who fail in a one subject or maximum two subjects only. The supplementary examinations this year were held from May 14 to May 22.

More than 10.15 lakh students had appeared for the exam in 2019 from both the classes out of which 6.3 lakh cleared the exam and 52,000 students were deemed absent. Thus, the overall pass percentage for the exam was 61.94 percent.

The Inter exams were conducted in 1430 centres across the state where 5.10 lakh students appeared for the first year exam, while 5.17 lakh students had sat for the second year exams this year. Once the result is announced, updates about the same can be accessed directly from our website here.