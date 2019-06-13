Cyclone Vayu Won’t Hit Gujarat, Changes Course Overnight
Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat as it has changed its trajectory overnight and moved further into the sea, the weather department has said.
Flight operations at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla have been suspended for 24 hours.
However, the western coast continues to be on high alert as strong winds and rough seas are expected for the next 24 to 48 hours.
Over three lakh people were evacuated from coastal Gujarat and the Union Terriroty of Diu on Wednesday.
FDI flows to India grew 6% in 2018 to $42 bn: UN report
The World Investment Report 2019, released by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) June 12, said global FDI flows slid by 13 per cent in 2018 – the third consecutive annual decline.
However, FDI to India grew by 6 per cent to $42 billion in 2018, with strong inflows in the manufacturing, communication and financial services sectors, and cross-border merger and acquisition activities, according report.
The UN report ranked India among the top 20 host economies for FDI inflows in 2017-18.
India’s industrial growth recovers, CPI inflation up
Industrial activity rebounded in April 2019 to grow to a six-month high of 3.4%, driven by a turnaround across all the sectors measured, according to official data released on Wednesday.
Separate data release showed retail inflation in May 2019 accelerated marginally to 3.05% driven by a slight rise in food price inflation.
Hong Kong shuts offices for the week after worst-ever violence over extradition bill
Hong Kong authorities were shutting government offices in the city’s financial district for the rest of the week after a day of violence over an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.
Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray in a series of skirmishes on Wednesday to clear demonstrators from the city`s legislature.