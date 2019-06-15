Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a recruitment notification for vacancies at Regional Rural Banks and the online application process for the same will begin soon. The online application registration will begin at IBPS website - ibps.in from June 18th and the last date to apply is July 4th. The recruitment drive is for the posts of Officer (Scale I, II, III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

The recruitment will be done via three stage Common Recruitment Process (CRP) and candidates who clear all three levels will be alloted relevant positions in any of the RRB’s across India. Select candidates will be based on results from preliminary, main exam followed by interview round. The preliminary exam will be tentatively conducted in the month of August.

As Officer Scale II and III are special cadre positions, recruitment for them will be done through an only single level of examination. Further, the educational requirement varies as per the position. Otherwise a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution is the bare minimum criteria in order apply for Officer assistant or Officer Scale I positions.

The tentative dates of preliminary examination for Officer Scale I position are August 3rd, 4th and 11th. While for the Office Assistant posts exams will be conducted on August 17th, 18th and 25th. The call letter for above-mentioned exams will be released in the month of July. For more details on the RRB recruitment, check the official notification linked here.

On the other hand, the single level examination for Officer Scale I, II and III positions will be conducted on September 22nd and 29th. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the IBPS website for any updates on the RRB recruitment. Also interested individuals are requested to apply for the vacancies and make the exam fee payment as early as possible and not wait for the last day rush.

For further updates, reports on IBPS RRB recruitment 2019, candidates can visit our website’s Announcements section.