Rajasthan RSOS 2019 10th result expected today; check at education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos
RSOS had conducted the 10th class examination for the year 2019 from the month of March to May.
Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is expected to declare the 2019 10th class result today, June 17th, according to Times of India.
The report has not cited any officials and thus the veracity of it cannot be verified. Once the result is declared, it can be accessed at the official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos
RSOS had conducted various examinations for the academic year 2018-19 from the month of March to May 2019.
The Open School results are as valid as the regular exam results and can be used for admission for further studies.
How to check RSOS 2019 10th result:
- Visit the RSOS official website.
- Click on the result link on the left panel.
- The link to check the RSOS 2019 10th result will be available once declared. Click on it.
- Enter your roll number and submit.
- The result will be displayed, which can be printed out.