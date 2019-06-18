St. Xavier’s College - Autonomous, Mumbai has released the first merit list for several degree courses admissions. All the candidates who have applied for BMM, BSc, BSc (IT), BA and BMS courses can now visit the official website of the college - xaviers.edu and check for their names in the published merit list.

Candidates who have been selected in the first merit list can now apply for their respective courses at the college campus. The admission forms will be available at XIMR, 2nd floor of the college. While lectures for all the courses will commence from June 28, candidates have to make their fee payment on given dates - June 18th, 19th and 20th.

There will be an Orientation Programme (Compulsory) for all students accompanied by a parent in the College Hall at 2.00 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 for all courses combined.

Xavier’s has published six merit list in each category. Separate cut-off lists for General Category (HSC), General Category (Other Board), Christian Minority Category (HSC), Christian Minority Category (Other board), Reserved category (SWD) and Special category have been published for all degree courses.

