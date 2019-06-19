Osmania University has declared the Telangana State EDCET 2019 examination result today, June 19th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the TS EDCET 2019 examination can download their scorecard at the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EDCET examination result was expected to be declared at 11.30; however, it was delayed by a few hours. The EDCET exam process was conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TSCHE Hyderabad. The examination was conducted on May 31st, 2019 in two sessions.

Candidates can access the TS EDCET 2019 scorecard in this direct link.

EDCET 2019 entrance examination is conducted for admissions to B.Ed courses provided by all the colleges and institutions in the state of Telangana. The application process for the EDCET 2019 stared from February 28th, 2019 and went on until April 20th, 2019 (without late fees). The counselling details will be released soon.

How to check TS EDCET 2019 result: