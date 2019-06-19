Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), a wing of Indian Space Research Organisation, had earlier invited applications for Technician and Technical Assistant vacancies and the online application process has begun on LPSC website - lpsc.gov.in. All the interested individuals can apply for the vacancies up to July 2nd next month.

The Technician ‘B’ vacancies are for the posts of Fitter, Electronic mechanic, Refrigeration and Air conditioning mechanic, Turner, Machinist, Welder, Plumber, Draughtsman (Mechanical), Heavy vehicle driver, Light vehicle driver, and Catering Attendant positions. The educational requirement for the mentioned positions is 12th pass or equivalent educational qualification along with relevant trade certification from NCVT.

On the other hand, there are 07 Technical Assistant vacancies for Technical and Mechanical positions. The educational requirement is three year Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with first class. The Selection process will be similar for both recruitment’s. First there will be a Written test followed by a Skill test.

How to apply for LPSC Technician, Technical Asst. recruitment

Visit the official website of LPSC - lpsc.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab available on the homepage A new page will pop-up, then click on status of current recruitment Choose apply online option available in front of Technician and Technical Assistant positions Here are the direct links for Technician and Technical Assistant positions Fill in and submit the application. Make the exam fee payment and download the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to submit their application before the last date i.e July 2nd till 2 pm and not wait for the last moment. The selected applicants will be designated at LPSC Units located at Valiamala near Thiruvananthapuram and at Bangalore.