Asus has launched their latest handset, the Asus 6Z in India today. The phone was debuted in the global market a while ago last month and now is finally launched in India. This is a premium smartphone from the Taiwanese company that will take on industry leaders such as OnePlus 7, Oppo 10X, Huawei P30 and other similar phones.

It comes with all the essential features associated with a premium smartphone: a top-end Qualcomm processor, near bezel-less full screen display, large RAM and ROM options and superior camera capabilities. This one packs its all, however what’s unique about Asus 6Z is that it comes with auto flip camera at the rear which as the name suggests can be flipped to be used as selfie camera.

There surely are going to be varying sets of opinion about the new feature but it surely offers breath of fresh air amid the crowded pop-up selfie camera offerings out there. Additionally, the Asus 6Z retains ‘extremely handy’ notification LED on the display which has become non-existent on its competitor phones

Now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for. The #ASUS6z comes to India at an extremely competitive starting price of just Rs. 31,999! How exciting is that! Don’t forget to visit @flipkart on 26th June. #DefyOrdinary pic.twitter.com/pEssdcgsVx — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) June 19, 2019

Now other features like a a big 5000 mAh battery and powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor make it a good contender. The competitive pricing of the handset surely deserves a mention to say the least. Asus 6Z is available in two RAM options and three storage space variants. The price for the base variant has been set starting at Rs. 31,999 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants will retail at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively.

The Taiwanese company has partnered with Flipkart India, popular e-commerce site for online retailing of Asus 6Z. The phone will be available to the Indian buyers from June 26 onwards.

Asus 6Z specifications

Asus 6z comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ screen with 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support. According to Dinesh Sharma, Business Head – Mobiles, ASUS, Asus will be bundling a 18W fast charger in the box with Asus 6Z.

As mentioned there is a Snapdragon 855 SoC on board and includes eight Kryo 485 CPU cores with Adreno 640 GPU. Further Asus 6Z has a Smart Key on the smartphone, which can be used to trigger Google Assistant. The Smart Key can also be customised to do other tasks.

Coming to the most notable feature of the phone, it sports a flip camera, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone also includes laser auto-focus and dual-LED flash.