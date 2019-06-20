Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will be declaring the TNEA 2019 rank list today, June 20th. Candidates who have registered to participate in the TNEA counselling process can check the official website, tneaonline.in, to download the rank list.

Around 1.33 lakh candidates have registered to participate in the TNEA 2019 counselling process. The rank list was initially scheduled to be released on June 17th; however, was postponed for June 20th. Some students were not able to produce required documents and to provide some extra time for such students, the authorities decided to postpone the schedule.

TNEA registration process for 2019 was conducted from May 2nd to May 31st, 2019, and the document verification process was conducted from June 7th to June 13th at 46 centres across the state of Tamil Nadu.

Times of India reports that this year around 78% of students who had registered underwent the document verification process, which is better than 2018 when only 61.6% of students had turned up for the verification process. A total number of 1.04 lakh candidates have undergone document verification and are expecting the rank list.

